Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj was slut-shamed for posting a picture without pants on her Instagram account. Some of her followers asked her to maintain some decency on social media.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is quite active on social media channels like Twitter and Instagram, where she has created big fan-base for herself by engaging on a daily basis. She has used these channels as a medium to give her fans an in-way into her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures of her projects and bonding with friends and family.

Recently, the Rangasthalam actress took to her Insta page to post a photo featuring her husband. Anasuya Bharadwaj is seen wearing a shirt and massaging the shoulder of her husband. In this post, she claimed that the photo was clicked by her son Ayanssh. She said that she is blessed to have a family which keeps her grounded and she thanked God for it.

Anasuya wrote, "They say every picture tells a story. this one. clicked this afternoon. by my son Ayanssh. tells me the story of how blessed I am.. for giving me a family that keeps me grounded.. tells me simple things are the most beautiful.. tells me that in the end when there is.. all that matters is Us. Just being there. Taking this time to thank the almighty. #Touchwood #familyisforever #blessedandgrateful ❤."

Her followers were impressed with the pictures and said that she has been a successful woman in different roles of life. In reply to her post, Sandeepkannank wrote, "Ur a best wife, best mother, best daughter, ur blessed wid beautiful family, always be happy and keep entertain ur fans ♥️."

However, the photo did not go down well with some of her followers who resorted to slut-shaming her. Here are a few replies to Anasuya Bharadwaj's post on Instagram:

Sriman_roy_07: U forgot wearing pant

Battula_ajay: Hey u forgot to wear pant...

Nandhan37: Anasuya garu plzz remove the photo

7396283282z: He wears long shorts than u

Jagadeeshgot: Try to maintain some desense medam don't post these two hotos

Mesatish_jsp: Aslu expect cheyaledhu nee dhaggaranunchi ilanti pic ❤️

Im_krishna_chowdary: Me koduku mundu kuda alanti battulu vesukuntara