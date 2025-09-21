It wasn't just the presence of Samay Raina that raised eyebrows at 'The Bads of Bollywood' premiere. Ananya Panday's tanned look also made sure all eyes were on her. Suhana Khan's best friend and Aryan Khan's childhood buddy, Ananya, flaunted her tanned body at the premiere event. The diva, fresh out of her Maldives getaway, was there to root for the star kid.

Ananya made heads turn with her bronzed glow in a white backless outfit. She posed for the paparazzi and even gave a shoutout to Aryan. "Go Aryan! You've poured everything into this show and now the world is gonna ENJOY!!!" she wrote on social media. Despite the actress looking like a million bucks, many only focused on her tanned look.

What followed was merciless trolling and a massive meme fest. "Tan gone wrong," a user had written.

"50 Shades of Ananya," another user had commented.

"She is TanAnya Pandey," a Reddit user had taken a dig.

"Would've been better if she had done tanned face too! She did her usual makeup in her tanned skin body," a fan had opined.

And now, Panday seems to have given it back to her haters and trollers in her own style! The 'Tu Meri Main tera Main Tera Tu Meri' actress shared a video and wrote, "I'm a fan of the tan (laughing face emoji)."

Suniel Shetty reviews

Coming back to The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's directorial has majorly received positive reviews. Bollywood celebs have also heaped praise on the Lakshya starrer show. Suniel Shetty had praised Aryan's web series and written, "Watching you take this leap into direction Aryan feels truly special. The Bads of Bollywood isn't just a film — it's your voice, your vibe, your vision. Rooting for you as you turn the camera towards a whole new way of looking at things. Proud doesn't even cut it. Let's just say — Lights. Camera. Legacy."