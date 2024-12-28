Year 2024 has been a year of some of the biggest and most anticipated weddings. From Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's big, fat wedding ceremony that lasted several months to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's hush-hush wedding; many celebs took the nuptial vows this year. Let's take a look at the weddings that made the maximum buzz this year.

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant: The most anticipated wedding this year was of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Anant's wedding with Radhika Merchant. The grand wedding was one of the costliest weddings in the world and the celebrations lasted several months. From global leaders, spiritual gurus, tech honchos to biggest names from the entertainment industry across the globe; the wedding had the who's who in full attendance.

Naga Chaitanya – Sobhita Dhulipala: Another celebrity wedding that was under a lot of scrutiny was that of Naga and Sobhita. The duo got married on December 4 in an intimate Telugu wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna shared pictures of the couple and welcomed Sobhita to the family.

Sonakshi Sinha – Zaheer Khan: Shatrughan Sinha's daughter never spoke about her relationship with Zaheer, but when she did, it was for the world to know! Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony on June 23 followed by a grand wedding reception at Bastian in Mumbai.

Pulkit Samrat – Kriti Kharbanda: Another celebrity couple that made all hearts melt with their wedding pictures were Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The two got married in a grand ceremony on March 15 in Delhi.

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani: Rakul and Jackky had been painting the town red for several years now. And it was with a grand wedding ceremony on the beachside in Goa on February 21 that the two officially sealed the deal.

Aditi Rao Hydari – Siddharth: One of the most favourite couples of the industry, Aditi and Siddharth's temple wedding on September 16 came as a pleasant surprise to all their fans and followers. The couple then got married for the second time at Alila fort where they invited some of their close industry friends for an intimate get together.

Keerthy Suresh – Anthony Thattil: Another actress who delighted her fans with the wedding was Keerthy Suresh. The Baby John actress got married to beau of 15 years, Anthony Thattil in a Tamil and a Christian ceremony on December 12.

Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare: Aamir Khan's daughter got married to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. The two got married got their marriage registered and then got married with Marathi rituals on June 10. The wedding was attended by many of Aamir's close friends from the industry.

Taapsee Pannu – Mathias Boe: Even though we couldn't officially get our hands on their wedding pictures, Taapsee is said to have an intimate Punjabi wedding with beau Mathias Boe on March 22.