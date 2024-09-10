All eyes were on Apple's new launch. On Monday night [IST], the iPhone 16 series was launched, Pro, Pro Max, Airpods 4 and new colours of Airpods Max, Apple Watch Series 10 and much more. The products will be available for purchase from September 20, 2024. And the pre-orders have already begun.

The Apple fanatics already flocked to Apple headquarters to feel what the new iPhone looks like.

Among several people, Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the event in California on Monday. They shared pictures from their trip.

Aditi took to Instagram stories to share the picture from the Apple headquarters in California.

On Monday, Aditi and Siddharth took to their Instagram handles on Monday and shared a joint post of their pictures together from California.

Another set of pictures and videos shows Aditi and Siddharth talking to Tim Cook.

The caption of their post stated, "What an unforgettable, magical experience... thank you sweetest kindest most venerable #TimCook. The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind-bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max. But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem... the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full."

What did they wear?

Siddharth wore a white T-shirt with a navy blue blazer and trousers for the glow time event, completing his look with grey sneakers and dark sunglasses. Aditi was seen posing next to him in all pictures, looked splendid in a peacock blue slit gown with pants, paired with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Both of them also carried black Fenny bags with them and flashed their Apple event cards in one of the pictures.

Aditi took to social media and shared where she was seated for the event. She also recorded the stage on her phone when Siddharth accidentally interrupted her while trying to find his way to a seat.

In another video, she said, "Hi, we're at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cuppertino, California for the Apple Keynote. It's going to be crazy."

About Aditi and Siddharth

The duo got engaged earlier this year. They met on the sets of the 2021 Tamil movie, Maha Samudram. The couple will be tying the knot this year.

While Siddharth will be next seen in S Shankar's historical drama Indian 3 next year, Aditi will next star in the silent film Gandhi Talks and the English film Lioness.