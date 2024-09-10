Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma ever since the birth of her son has been in London with her kids Vamika and Akaay. Virat Kohli was in India for the cricket league and once again flew back to India to be with the kids. Last week Anuksha Sharma came to Mumbai for an event and spoke about her kids and healthy parenting. Within two days she flew back to London to be with her kids.

On Monday, 9 September 2024 Anushka and Virat were spotted strolling on the streets of London. The viral video has caught attention.

The video features Anushka and Virat walking on the streets of London along with their baby boy Akaay. Virat was seen amused and visibly lost as he was trying to figure out what is happening. He looked dapper in a maroon T-shirt teamed with brown joggers. Anushka, on the other hand, is seen wearing a hoodie and shorts and seemingly holding Akaay.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Virat and Anushka's leaked video from London.

A user wrote, "He is angry."

Another mentioned, "Virat and Anushka still have no privacy."

At a recent public event, Anushka shared that both she and Virat cook for their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

"We had this discussion at home that if we don't make the food our moms made at home, then we won't be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it's so important. It's like you're passing on something valuable to your children," Anushka said at an event organised by Slurrp Farm.

Work Front

Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.