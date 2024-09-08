Khans celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: Bappa at SRK's Mannat; Salman Khan performs aarti; Aamir Khan- Saif Ali Khan offer prayers at Ambani cha Raja

It's festive fervour all around, Ganapati Bappa has graced his presence at pandals and devoted homes. Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles, celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Celebs across the world have welcomed Lord Ganesha at home. Let's take a look at how Khan of Bollywood celebrated the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bappa at SRK's Mannat

Keeping up with the traditions SRK has also welcomed Ganesha at Mannat. The actor gave a sneak peek into the celebrations and sent his best wishes to everyone.

Shah Rukh posted a picture that showed the Ganpati idol at his home. His wife Gauri Khan was also seen in the picture, as they celebrated the festival together.

On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!!! pic.twitter.com/V9dZ40Jf80 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2024

Along with the picture, Shah Rukh also shared a message with his fans that read, "On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy.... And of course a lot of modaks!!!"

Salman Khan performs aarti with his niece

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his sister Arpita Khan at their Mumbai home on Saturday. Salman performed Ganesh aarti with his family members. The Ganesh aarti was attended by Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

In a video that has gone viral, Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, and Sohail's children, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan, were also seen offering prayers. Varun Sharma, Orry, and Iulia Vantur were the guests at the puja.

Videos of Salman performing aarti with his niece have gone viral. Salman wore a brown shirt and white pants. He also asked a kid and Ahil to join them.

Aamir Khan offers flowers to lord Ganesha

Aamir Khan was seen offering flowers and bowing down to Lord Ganesha at Ambani's Ganesh Utsav. Dressed in a reddish and orange-shaded kurta, Aamir was enjoying the festivities.

Saif Ali Khan performs puja with Kareena at Ambani's Ganesh Utsav

Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan also performed puja and aarti at Ambani's house during Ganesh Utsav, he attended the evening aarti with his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Several videos and pictures from their celebrations from Ganpati celebrations have gone viral.