Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

Bollywood celebrities gathered at celebrity designer and producer Manish Malhotra's residence on day one of Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebrities were dressed at their ethnic best as they made head turning appearances and posed for paps before entering the location.

Who wore what!

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a red-laced suit. She was seen greeting the paparazzi.

Netizens loved Kiara's outfit and were of the view that she should have worn the red suit for her wedding.

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor opted for lovely in traditional attire.

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving together the designer's house for Ganpati celebrations. Shanaya looked gorgeous in a bright yellow suit with a matching dupatta, while Khushi looked stunning in a light pink suit. Pooja Hegde wore a light-coloured saree. Urmila Matondkar opted for a purple heavy suit.

Shamita Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were also seen at Manish Malhotra's residence.

Manisha Koirala was also seen at the Manish Malhotra's residence with her mother.

Related