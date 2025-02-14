Anant Ambani's extravagant wedding with Radhika Merchant will remain one of the costliest weddings to have ever happened in India. The youngest child of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant has always been in news over his weight gain. And throughout his wedding festivities too, apart from the magnanimity of the scale of the wedding functions, it was his weight that kept grabbing attention.

On Anant's weight

Now, Nita Ambani, in a recent interview, has spoken about how Anant's confidence grew during his marriage festivities. "My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma, and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom. He told me, 'Mom, it's not what I am physically. It's what my heart is.' And I saw him holding his life partner's hand. I think that's what was the most touching feeling," the Ambani matriarch told Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin.

Anant Ambani has always been on the heavier side of the scale, owing to the steroids he was put on since childhood to treat asthma and other health-related issues. The medicines took a toll on his body and piled on kilos on him. However, it was in 2020 that Anant surprised the world with the massive weight loss of over 100 kgs. But, with time, Anant again gained those lost kilos back.

On the lavish wedding

Throughout his wedding, Anant won hearts with his love for animals and down-to-earth nature. On being questioned about the lavish wedding, Nita said that every parent wants to do the best for their children's wedding. She also stressed how the whole thing made an impression about the 'Make in India' brand and showcased the talent Indians have.

"You know every parent wants to do their best for their children's wedding. And that's what we did in all this. I think it was a made-in-India brand that came out. I am happy that I was able to kind of bring to the center stage our Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture," she further said.