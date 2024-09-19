Ananya Panday was one of the most active guests during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. From pre-wedding festivities, baraat procession to reception; not only did she churn out major fashion goals but also made heads turn with her spirit throughout the festivities. There was hardly any Bollywood celeb who wasn't present at the Ambani wedding which lasted for months.

Celebs attended

From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to the who's who of Bollywood; everyone marked their presence at the gala affair. There were rumours of celebs being paid to attend and perform at the Ambani festivities. Now, Ananya Panday has reacted to such claims and called them baseless.

Busting the myth

"No, they are my friends. I don't understand why people think like this. Obviously, I'll dance wholeheartedly at my friends' wedding. I love celebrating love," she said in an interaction with The Bombay Journey. Ananya also said that she would want a love story like that of Anant and Radhika in her life too.

A love like Radhika - Anant

"One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That's something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection," she said.

On the work front, Ananya is on cloud nine as her OTT debut - Call Me Bae has been green lit for season 2. Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane directed cyber thriller – CTRL. The actress recently broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur and is rumoured to be dating an Ambani employee now.