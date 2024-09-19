Worst dressed: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday' Kareena-Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor; Best Dressed celebs at Ambani's Ganesh Utsav
Sonam, Aamir, Ananya, Kareena, Saif, SalmanInstagram

Ananya Panday was one of the most active guests during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. From pre-wedding festivities, baraat procession to reception; not only did she churn out major fashion goals but also made heads turn with her spirit throughout the festivities. There was hardly any Bollywood celeb who wasn't present at the Ambani wedding which lasted for months.

'Band, Baaja, Baarat': Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant to tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12 Save the date wedding card leaked
'Band, Baaja, Baarat': Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant to tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12 Save the date wedding card leakedInstagram

Celebs attended

From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to the who's who of Bollywood; everyone marked their presence at the gala affair. There were rumours of celebs being paid to attend and perform at the Ambani festivities. Now, Ananya Panday has reacted to such claims and called them baseless.

Busting the myth

"No, they are my friends. I don't understand why people think like this. Obviously, I'll dance wholeheartedly at my friends' wedding. I love celebrating love," she said in an interaction with The Bombay Journey. Ananya also said that she would want a love story like that of Anant and Radhika in her life too.

Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta
Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka MehtaInstagram

A love like Radhika - Anant

"One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That's something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection," she said.

Ananya Panday with mystery man
Ananya Panday with mystery manInstagram

On the work front, Ananya is on cloud nine as her OTT debut - Call Me Bae has been green lit for season 2. Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane directed cyber thriller – CTRL. The actress recently broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur and is rumoured to be dating an Ambani employee now.

Also Read