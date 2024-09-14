Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her recently released - Call Me Bae. Ananya's character has been called quite similar to a Gen Z version of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character 'Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Even Karan Johar spoke about how one could see Ananya's character as an extended and modern version of the OG Poo.

Copying Poo?

Now, Ananya too has reacted to the comparisons. However, the young actress has steered clear of controversies by saying that there was no trying or approaching the character to be like Poo. She further called Kareena's character 'extraordinary'. "We are not trying to replicate or even approach what Bebo did because she is a literal icon and her portrayal of Poo is a legacy," she told News18.

"What she did was extraordinary. This is our homage to her. If Bae can be even one percent as lovable as Poo, then I think we all will be happy," she further added. "Every generation needs its own Poo. Some of my assistants, who were born in 2001, haven't watched K3G. They are still very young," director Collin D'Cunha also shared his take.

The show has Ananya as the central character, who takes up journalism after losing all her riches. Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Niharika Dutt are the other celebs in the show.

Kareena on playing Poo

Kareena has often called 'Poo' way ahead of the times. "Even after 20 years every girl remembers Poo or has some connect. It's just the way she carried herself. She was not a typical heroine. It's a difficult role to play... to have that kind of timing and dialogue rather than putting glycerine and crying. I think even I can't do that timing again if I tried getting back to her," Kareena had once told IANS.