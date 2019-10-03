Breaking the stereotype surrounding motherhood, these five actresses have turned the game by being proud mothers to their babies born out-of-wedlock. Let's take a look.

Mahie Gill: A few months back, DevD actress Mahie Gill made news over the three-year-old daughter she has with her live-in boyfriend. "I have a boyfriend. He is not a catholic. He is a businessman. I'd love to name him but he wants to stay out of the limelight. My boyfriend owns hotels and casinos across Goa as well as globally. I was with him when he opened a venture in Georgia recently. Sometimes, it feels like we're in a long-distance relationship as he travels a lot. But whenever he's in Goa, I move there as both of us own properties there," Mahie Gill told Navbharat Times in an interview.

Amy Jackson: Earlier this year, Amy Jackson surprised all her fans by making a big announcement of her pregnancy. Sharing an adorable picture and a beautiful caption, Amy confirmed that she was pregnant. Amy took to Instagram and shared a photo that showed her boyfriend George Panayiotou kissing her forehead. The picture also showed Amy having a baby bump. Amy recently gave birth to a baby boy.

Kalki Koechlin: Kakli Koechlin recently revealed that she is five-months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki broke the news to HT Brunch and said" "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward."

Gabriella Demetriades: Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy in July this year. The couple is yet to tie the knot but are in no rush. Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia. The two parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage and are yet to file for their divorce. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.

Neha Dhupia: Neha Dhupia's hush-hush wedding fuelled the rumours of her being pregnant before marriage. And within a few months, Neha's adorable baby girl arrived. Confirming that she was indeed pregnant, Neha had said: "I didn't want to tell people that I was pregnant for a large part of these nine months because I didn't want people's attitude towards me to change. I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn't showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job."