For the very first time, actress Mahie Gill has opened up about her personal life to the media and has revealed that she is a mother to a daughter named Veronica who will turn 3 in August, this year. She is currently living-in with her businessman boyfriend who owns hotels and casinos across Goa and doesn't wish to name him as he wants to stay away from the limelight.

"I have a boyfriend. He is not a catholic. He is a businessman. I'd love to name him but he wants to stay out of the limelight. My boyfriend owns hotels and casinos across Goa as well as globally. I was with him when he opened a venture in Georgia recently. Sometimes, it feels like we're in a long-distance relationship as he travels a lot. But whenever he's in Goa, I move there as both of us own properties there," Mahie Gill told Navbharat Times in an interview.

The 43-year-old actress is in no hurry of getting married to her boyfriend as she believes that families and children can be made without marriage as well.

"What is the need for marriage? It all depends on the thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage. There should be no problem with having children without marriage. I do not think there is a problem... Marriage is a beautiful thing, but doing or not is a personal choice," she said.

Mahie said that her aunt takes care of her daughter in Mumbai and she too lives in the city most of the time. Speaking about why she named her daughter Veronica whom she had kept away from social media platforms and public scrunity, Mahie said, "Her name is Veronica. She lives with me. Why I named her Veronica - When Jesus was dragged on the cross and he was being taken to Jerusalem to be crucified. A woman dared to wipe his face with her handkerchief and his image got printed on it. That woman was called Veronica. And the meaning is- She who brings victory to true image. Thus I liked the name. And named my daughter Veronica."