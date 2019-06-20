In a shocking incident of hooliganism, the cast and crew of ALTBalaji's - Fixer – were attacked, beaten and manhandled by four drunk men. The outrageous incident happened near Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai.

Tigmangshu Dhulia, who plays an important role in the series, which also stars Dev D actress – Mahie Gill, shared a video where the producer of the show, Sakett Saawhney, can be seen narrating the entire incident.

In the video, Mahie Gill has said that she ran towards her van when she saw the goons beating up everyone like 'animals'. Sakett Saawhney said that they were shooting in a factory with valid permission and due money paid to the location manager. They had been shooting since 7 am and at around 4.30 pm, four people barged in with sticks and rods in their hands and started beating up entire cast and crew. "They attacked our artists, technicians and crew. They said we cannot shoot there without their permission. There was no scope for dialogue, discussion. They manhandled women, attacked our director of photography, our director has dislocated his shoulder."

Sakett Saawhney also alleged that the police were involved in the incident and despite being there didn't do anything to stop the attacks. He has said that the police asked them for money.

Ekta Kapoor and Tigmanshu Dhulia have shared the video on their social platforms. The video has since gone viral with well-known names from the industry expressing their shock and demanding justice.

In the video, Mahie Gill could be seen fighting back her tears.