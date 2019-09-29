Kalki Koechlin gave her fans a big surprise on Sunday morning by announcing that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki, who is now five-months pregnant, is planning to undergo a water-birth delivery.

Kalki broke the news to HT Brunch and said, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward."

Her boyfriend Guy, who is from Israel has just moved to India. The duo are not opposed to the idea of marriage but are not ready to rush into things. "I know that I want to be an engaged parent. My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation. I've chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have," she further told the publication.

Kalki Koechlin had legally parted ways with husband Anurag Kashyap in 2015. Talking about the equation Anurag shares with her, the ace director had said, "Yes, we're in touch. We are still good friends. I'm very happy for her."

"A lot of people did not give the credit that was due to her. They said she was getting everything because of Anurag. But you can't live your life by what people say. People have no other business except passing comments on others," he had said.

Talking about the rumours of his affair with a much younger Shubhra Shetty, Kashyap had said, "I'm in a relationship after a long time. I don't believe it is anybody's business to know. Everyone needs to be in love at some stage or the other. I love the emotion of love. Even at 90, I'll be in love."