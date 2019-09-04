After keeping mum on her relationship status for months and months, Kalki Koechlin has finally decided to bring it out in the open. The Sacred Games 2 star, Kalki, shared a photo with her 'caveman' letting the world know about their relationship. Koechlin is the latest celebrity to have announced her relationship on Instagram.

Kalki Koechlin took her Instagram to share a photo with her beau chilling by the ocean. The man in the photo is Guy Hershberg. Kalki can be seen giving a peck on his cheek. "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman," she wrote while sharing the photo.

To which, the guy replied, "@kalkikanmani you just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie." The adorable PDA didn't just end there. Koechlin further wrote, "@guyhershberg the photographic evidence for big silly smiles is certainly on my side Bug."

Kalki was earlier married to her Dev D director Anurag Kashyap. The duo had fallen-in-love during the shoot of the film and tied-the-knot in 2011 only to part ways in 2015. "Me and Kalki are separating, we are taking time off from each other to figure things out. We are not divorcing. We request the media to please respect our privacy and give us our space and not speculate. Thank you, Kalki and Anurag," their joint statement said.

"I have been through a divorce, and also needed therapy. It's important to [be mindful of] your mental health, and get the perspective of one who is not a family member or a friend, sometimes. We are still friends and chat and meet. He is a good guy who wears his heart on his sleeve," she had said.

Anurag, on the other hand, is in love with a 23-year-old Shubhra Shetty. Shubhra Shetty is an assistant director at Anurag's production company Phantom. The couple has almost twenty years of age difference.