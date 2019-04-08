Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is all set to enter the Tamil film industry with a bang. She is making her debut in Ajith Kumar's much-hyped Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of superhit Hindi movie Pink.

The actress is not doing a full-fledged role rather will be seen in a special number. "It's a peppy number which also has a lot of rap and hip-hop in it. We thought Kalki was the right choice for the song because we were looking for someone who hasn't explored this space before. We also have a Malaysian female rapper who is a part of the song. Kalki has shot for the song and has done a fine job. The audience will see her in a completely new avatar," producer Boney Kapoor told the Mid-Day.

The development comes as a surprise to many as the original did not have an item number. However, the producer cautiously puts out that the core story is not being changed, but they are only making minor changes keeping the tastes of the Kollywood cine-goers' in mind.

"We have adhered to the storyline, but have made a few changes keeping the audience's sensibilities in mind. Vidya has a special and powerful role in the film, while Ajith has done a fantastic job. We have a bit of work remaining on the film's post which will be ready," he added.

It has to be noted that the movie has one more B-town actress in the form of Vidya Balan, who will be seen as Ajith's wife in the flick, directed by H Vinoth.

The major part of the shooting is almost completed with only minor portions remaining to be shot. The post-production works have already started even though the team has ample time to complete it, considering the Tamil flick is releasing in August.

Nerkonda Paarvai is scheduled for release for Independence Day holiday weekend.

The movie also has Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar and others in the cast.