A young woman, identified as Amulya Leona, shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the presence of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru, police said.

"Amaulya, a student activist, was taken off the dais and detained for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' at the rally in Freedom Park in the presence of AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi and leaders of different faiths," a police official confirmed.

The woman has been booked under sedition case of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

A case under Sec 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her after she raised the slogan at Asaduddin Owaisi's anti-CAA rally.

The Bengaluru Police are expected to interrogate following which she will also be produced before a court after her interrogation.

The sudden incident, which embarrassed Owaisi and the rally organisers - Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Issai Federation, occurred when Amulya was called on the dais to address the gathering in protest against the CAA under the banner of "Save Our Constitution".

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Owaisi tried to stop Amulya from shouting pro-Pak slogan

"When Owaisi and others tried to stop Amulya from shouting the pro-Pakistan slogan, she started chanting 'Hindustan zindabad'. Our personnel who were at the rally for providing security, took her off the dais to control the situation even as she insisted on speaking," the police officer recalled.

Owaisi, President of the All-India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and its 4-time Lok Sabha member from the Hyderabad constituency, condemned the activist for taking liberty to shout pro-Pakistan slogan and told the organisers to stop her from speaking.

"When Amulya resisted the organisers from addressing the gathering, our policewomen had to forcibly escort from the stage and detain her in a corner," the police official added.

Regretting the incident and denouncing the activist, Owaisi said in Hindi-Urdu that he and his party was against such slogans as they are for India and proud of being Indians.

"We do not agree with the activist shouting such slogans. The organisers should not have invited her to the rally. If I knew this, I would not have come and we don't have any link with her. We are for India and don't support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our drive is to save India and our Constitution," asserted Owaisi.

(With IANS inputs)