A young woman created tension at an anti-CAA-NRC protest in Bengaluru on Thursday after her pro-Pakistan slogan on stage. The 19-year-old Amulya Leona chanted "Pakistan zindabad" during the protest rally in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Bengaluru's Freedom Park.

Several speakers were given the chance to talk about the inconveniences caused by the CAA, which is when Amulya got on the stage and requested to address the protestors. To everyone's shock, she chanted the "Pakistan zindabad" slogan, which created a commotion on the stage and Owaisi rushed to snatch the mic from the young woman. After repeatedly chanting the pro-Pakistan slogan, organizers and police officials stepped in.

In the viral video, the young woman is seen chanting pro-Pakistan slogan thrice before chanting "Hindustan zindabad," to which the crowd enthusiastically responded. After the mic was taken from her, Amulya is seen stepping forward on the Dias and says "the difference between Hindustan zindabad and Pakistan zindabad." But then, she is taken away by the police officials.

Watch the full clip below:

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Who is Amulya Leona?

Amulya Leona is a student at NMKRV college in Bengaluru, where she is pursuing BA Journalism. She hails from Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Her schooling was done from St. Norbert CBSE School, Christ School Manipal and St. Joseph's School in Koppa and she completed her PUC Sadvidya Composite Pre University College in Mysore.

Booked for sedition

After creating a ruckus on the stage, the police took Amulya into custody. She has been booked under Section 124A (offense of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. The police will interrogate Amulya over her actions and she will be produced before a court on Friday.

Leaders condemn the act

Owaisi condemned the actions of the young woman and denounced her. AIMIM MP also remanded the organizers for not being careful. "I would not have come here had I known there would be pro-Pakistan slogans. We are here to save India," Owaisi was quoted as saying.

"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organizers should not have invited her here [Bengaluru rally]. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM leader said.

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha, who was at the anti-CAA-NRC protest, organized by Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai Federation, said the girl was probably sent by some rival group to disrupt the event.