In a major setback to Pakistan, the global terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Tuesday, February 18, decided to retain India's nuclear-armed neighbour in its 'Grey List'. The decision was taken at FATF's week-long plenary session in Paris, France.

On Monday, the FATF said several terrorist groups continue to benefit from funds raised through illegal activities and from supporters worldwide despite the international terror financing watchdog tightening the standards on the flow of money.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)