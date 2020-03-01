A court in Bengaluru has extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, a young woman who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on February 20, till March 5.

Amulya was sent to 14-day judicial custody for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. A sedition case has been registered against Amulya.

According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against the girl.

Several speakers were given the chance to talk about the inconveniences caused by the CAA, which is when Amulya got on the stage and requested to address the protestors. To everyone's shock, she chanted the "Pakistan zindabad" slogan, which created a commotion on the stage and Owaisi rushed to snatch the mic from the young woman. After repeatedly chanting the pro-Pakistan slogan, organisers and police officials stepped in.

In the viral video, the young woman is seen chanting pro-Pakistan slogan thrice before chanting "Hindustan zindabad," to which the crowd enthusiastically responded. After the mic was taken from her, Amulya is seen stepping forward on the Dias and says "the difference between Hindustan zindabad and Pakistan zindabad." But then, she is taken away by the police officials.

Who is Amulya Leona?

Amulya Leona is a student at NMKRV college in Bengaluru, where she is pursuing BA Journalism. She hails from Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Her schooling was done from St. Norbert CBSE School, Christ School Manipal and St. Joseph's School in Koppa and she completed her PUC Sadvidya Composite Pre University College in Mysore.