Families of the deceased of 2018 Amritsar train tragedy staged a protest march on Tuesday, October 8, in Amritsar to mark the anniversary and demanding justice for their kins.

The accident took place last year during Dussehra celebrations, in which at least 60 people were killed and several others injured in Joda Pathak when a train crushed the revellers who had spilt on the railway tracks to watch the Ravana effigy burn.

Protesters raised slogans against the Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh's government

A victim's family member expressed: "It has been a year but justice has not been meted out to us yet. So we are going to sit on protest on the railway track. We had to do several rounds of offices for the entire year."

Recently, the families had staged a protest outside the Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence in Amritsar.

His wife, Navjot Kaur, a former legislator and ex-chief parliamentary secretary, was the chief guest at the Dussehra festival near Joda Phatak when the DMU (diesel multiple unit) crushed those standing on the railway tracks.

The protesters claim that Sidhu failed to fulfil the promises of adopting the families that lost the bread earning member and to handle all their expenses. They added that Sidhu also did not provide government jobs and free education to at least one of the family member of the victim, as promised by him.