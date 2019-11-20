Though it might have been several years since Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan called it quits and moved their own ways, but, when it comes to daughter Sara Ali Khan, the duo is nothing less than a set of ideal parents. While even Kareena is fond of Sara and Ibrahim and is often seen hanging out with them, the same can't be said about Amrita Singh's equation with Taimur Ali Khan.

Amrita Singh's outburst

Not only have we never seen Amrita Singh with Taimur Ali Khan, there was a time when even the mention of Kareena's pregnancy had irked Amrita. It happened in 2016 when the news of Kareena's pregnancy broke out. While the entire Pataudi pariwaar went gaga over the news, Bollywoodlife had tried to get in touch with Amrita. However, not only she slammed the journalist but also banged the phone down.

"How do you have the guts to call people and ask such random questions? Who are you? Don't call me again!" were her words while shouting at the journalist from the other end.

Saif and Kareena tied-the-knot in 2012 and Taimur was born in December, 2016. Saif had announced to the media, "My wife and I would like to announce that we are expecting our first child in December. We would like to thank our well-wishers for their blessings and support and also the press for their discretion and patience."

Saif – Amrita's ugly divorce

After an ugly and unpleasant divorce with Amrita Singh, Saif had briefly dated Rosa. Talking about that phase, Saif had said in an interview with Telegraph, "Rosa and I stay in a pokey two-room apartment. Still, I've never been more at peace with myself. After a long long time, I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn't nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I've gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again," added Saif.

"Today, if I've found someone who actually makes me feel I'm worth something, what's wrong with it? Earlier, I had hit such a rock bottom with my self-esteem that I'd be shocked if someone complimented me for my looks! Today if someone says something nice, I say, 'That's fine. Stars are supposed to be complimented," said Saif.