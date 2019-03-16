The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, has always had a way with the ladies. From being this ever charming boy-next-door to the man of machismo and great intellect; Saif truly has come a long way in the last three days. However, more than his professional life, it has always been his personal life which has resonated with the public a lot more.

After getting married to a much older Amrita Singh, having two kids, going through an ugly showdown, finding Kareena and falling head-over-heels in love with her; Saif's love has been quite a roller-coaster. And yet, very few know that in between Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan, there was another lady in Saif Ali Khan's life – Rosa Catalano. Rosa is a Swiss model, born and brought up in Italy. Rosa and Saif met for the first time during a shoot in Kenya and were immediately attracted to each other. One thing led to another and the duo could be spotted everywhere together – parties, award shows, events, photoshoots etc.

Saif had recently parted ways with Amrita Singh and was making the most of his new found freedom. However, their romance too was as short as Rosa's stay in India. In an old interview, Rosa had revealed that she was unaware of Saif's marital status, Amrita Singh's existence, the existence of his two kids – Sara and Ibrahim, and his divorce. The supermodel had revealed that she came to know all about it only after coming to India. Before that, Saif had kept everything secretly hidden from her.

But, as time progressed, Rosa got quite friendly to Saif's children and when Saif and she parted ways, Rosa had more difficulty since she had been so attached to his kids. As per a Cosmopolitan report, Rosa had said, "I asked myself what, why and how things happened. But a person grows and realises things even though they are shocking. Plus, you don't know what other people are thinking or doing. Just one person can't do that because the effort has to be from both sides. It takes two people to actually make something work. Otherwise, it's like being on the same boat where one person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left."