Rumours of Amrita Arora being pregnant again have spread like wildfire. Malaika Arora's sister and actress, Amrita's recent outings have sparked the rumours. The Arora sister who enjoys a massive fan following had recently stepped out for a dinner outing with other celebs when social media started reaching conclusions.

The video that got the internet talking

Amrita had stepped out with Malaika Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Amrita Arora looked fabulous in a black mini dress. Many fans commented on the pictures and asked whether she was expecting another child. Many even remembered her presence at Shibani – Farhan's bash and speculated that she might have been pregnant then too.

From Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor, social media always attacks women for their body shape. Slight bulge or a wrong camera angle and netizens decide that the actress is pregnant. Irrespective of their acting prowess, actresses are often kept in news for their personal lives. While Amrita looks gorgeous, we should wait for an official announcement (if any) from the couple, instead of hounding her social media like this.

What netizens said

"Is she pregnant?" asked one user. "She definitely looks pregnant," said another user. "One more child on the way?" asked a netizen. "She has put on weight or is she pregnant?" questioned another netizen.

"If this is not a baby, she needs to hit the gym rightaway," said another social media user.

"Look at what she was wearing at Shibani Farhan bash, definitely pregnant," wrote another.

Amrita's love for Arbaaz Bhai

Back on Koffee With Karan, Amrita had once said that she wanted someone like Arbaaz Khan. "Ya, I think I am always looking for someone like Arbaaz. I always saw Arbaaz to be the ideal husband, ideal brother and I every time people would say 'what's your ideal man?', I say, 'I want qualities of a man like Arbaaz bhai.'"