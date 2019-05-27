The union secretary of TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was hacked to death by some unidentified people at Manamadurai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 26) morning.

Saravanan, who was out for a morning walk was brutally attacked by the gang near Manamadurai-Sivaganga bypass. He tried to escape from the gang after seeing them but the criminals chased him and slashed him hard, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. However, the police have initiated an investigation over the murder of the AMMK functionary by forming a team of four to nab the culprits. The lawmakers are also probing into different angles, also they are trying to dig out his personal or political rivalries from the past.

According to the initial reports, more than two people are doubted to be involved in the crime. The police have gathered possible suspects and have been questioning them to get a trail over the murder. Nearly 20 people have been detained in connection with the murder.

The AMMK party leaders and workers including the party's district secretary Umadevan has refused to accept the mortal remains of the slain leader, whose body is kept at the government hospital in Sivaganga as a mark of protest. They demanded the culprits be arrested, reports PTI.

Saravanan was a resident of Pandiyan Nagar in Manamadurai and was party's West Union Secretary. He vigorously campaigned for the AMMK candidate and former legislator Mariappan Kennedy in the recent assembly elections.