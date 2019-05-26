A close aide of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani from Amethi constituency was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at his residence on the wee hours of Sunday, May 26.

Surendra Singh, a former village head of Baraulia village, under Jamo police station limits was killed by some bike-borne assailants at his residence in Baraulia, under Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh from where Irani had defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi with a high margin.

The intention behind the murder is unclear as of now. However, an investigation has been initiated over the incident and two people have been detained over the murder of Singh. The police are probing into all angles to solve the murder. "He was shot around 3 AM. We've taken a few suspects into custody. Investigation on. It can be due to an old dispute or a political dispute", said Amethi SP, reports ANI.

According to the reports, locals claim that Singh was considered close to the 'giant killer' Smriti Irani, who won the Amethi parliamentary seat by overtaking Rahul Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes. He was involved in the distribution of footwear.

Singh was part of the BJP team that worked on the ground in Amethi ahead of the elections which helped Irani to become victorious.

(Awaiting further details)