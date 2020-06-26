Even though the life of an actor is truly a dream come true, it's a full-fledge fantasy island with a lavish lifestyle and millions of fan following. It takes a lot to be an actor, but there are a few downsides of the profession as well.

Many times, while shooting for their films, Bollywood celebs get fatally injured, remember how Amitabh Bachchan met with an accident while shooting for 'Coolie'? And that's not the only case, such mishaps have occurred with various other stars as well.

That being said, here is a list of 7 Bollywood actors who suffered fatal injuries on the sets of their films, however, despite this, they came out stronger and continued to entertain their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan

The entire nation almost came to a standstill when the news of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's accident on the sets of 'Coolie' broke out in 1983. While filming an action sequence with actor Puneet Issar, Bachchan suffered a near-fatal intestinal injury.

Actually, after being punched by Puneet Issar, Big B was supposed to jump on the table but instead, he misjudged and ended up jumping at the edge which badly struck his abdomen and led to a rupture of the intestine. Amitabh lost a lot of blood and was in the hospital for a long time.

In fact, he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes. Later, the legendary actor came out stronger and survived that fatal accident.

Nargis Dutt

The elegant beauty Nargis Dutt also met with an accident and nearly escaped death on the sets of the most iconic movie of Indian cinema 'Mother India'.

While shooting a fire sequence, the whole set was burning in fire and with the direction of wind going haywire, a screaming Nargis was stuck amidst the fire when Sunil Dutt without even thinking for a second jumped in the fire to save her. After the incident, Dutt came out with a few burns while Nargis was saved just in time.

The incident left a mark on the actress and created a soft corner in her heart for Sunil Dutt, whom she had been ignoring till now. Later, they got married to each other.

Aishwarya Rai

The former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also got into a big accident when she was hit by an actual jeep while shooting for the movie 'Khakee.'

The driver wasn't able to control the jeep with failed brakes and ended up hurting Aishwarya in the process. The jeep was actually supposed to stop at a certain distance before the brakes failed and almost ran over Aishwarya in the process.

The actress suffered from a fractured foot, 10 stitches and many bruises as a result. Also, very few people know that the spot where Aish was hit in Trimbakeshwar is known as 'Aishwarya Point'.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput once endured a serious injury which almost brought him back from death.

It happened when he was going to star in Ms Dhoni's biopic. While practising Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter' shot Sushant was working hard on perfecting the move, when he went on to injure his ribs and was asked to take rest for weeks.

In the end, the pain was worth it all, as Sushant was lauded by critics and fans for his exceptional portrayal of the former Indian cricket team skipper.

John Abraham

The tough guy John Abraham also got himself almost killed by Anil Kapoor on the sets of 'Shootout At Wadala.

It so happened that where Anil Kapoor was supposed to shoot a bullet at John from a distance of 15 feet, but instead John was shot from just 1.5 feet, due to a misunderstanding, thereby hitting him 10 times harder than usual.

Resulting Abraham burnt his neck and collarbone in the incident. Thankfully, it didn't get any worse than this.

Saif Ali Khan

Another breathtaking accident happened with the 'Nawab of Bollywood', Saif Ali Khan on the sets of the movie 'Kya Kehna'. The actor was asked to do a bike stunt when he fell from the bike and fell on the ground, and his neck was hit by a rock lying nearby.

Preity Zinta was present there, and she rushed towards Saif after the incident, later the actor was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment. Saif got almost 100 stitches across his body. The director of the movie told that he had been practising for the stunt for 6 days but Khan got nervous while performing the stunt.

He, in fact, had to live away from his family for days and Preity was the one who took care of him. Later Saif Ali Khan had recovered partially when he came back on the sets with lots of bruises.

Hrithik Roshan

The fearless actor Hrithik Roshan has had his fair share of on-set accidents already, including suffering from severe back pain after shooting an action scene in his movie 'Agneepath.'

However, another near-death experience occurred while Hrithik was shooting his movie 'Bang Bang,' where he suffered a severe head injury that later developed into subdural hematoma (blood clot), which caused him to undergo brain surgery in 2013 to get it removed.

Thankfully, the actor recovered well from it and starred in yet another action film 'War' lately, which earned Hrithik a lot of plaudits for his dedication towards acting.