Hrithik Roshan has given the audience some of the most memorable and awe-striking characters on-screens. One of the most remarkable characters was his superhero character in the film 'Krrish', which was a sequel to the successful sci-fi film 'Koi Mil Gaya' and took the Indian film industry aback with a superhero genre.

It has been 14 glorious years since Krrish was released and even now it is still the only and most successful Indian superhero franchise. Commenting on that, Hrithik Roshan told the media, "It feels great each time I hear this. For me, Krrish is a manifestation of the superhero in all of us. And he was made by every single hand that contributed to the film and to the journey. It has been years and years of hard work of so many people."

Expressing gratefulness towards the Krrish's crew, Hrithik further added "Even if one thing had fell out of place, we wouldn't be able to make this larger than life character what he is to the audience today. So, I have immense gratitude for each and every person involved in the making of Krrish."

Hrithik Roshan was a kicking hero in all the three parts and there was quite a humungous stir created among the audience when they saw the actor leaping into action. And even after 14 years, it is still etched in everyone's heart and mind.