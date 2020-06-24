The ugly battle between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan refuses to die down. Every now and then, the Ranaut sisters have called out Hrithik for what he had allegedly done to them in the past. And yet again, Kangana has called Hrithik as her ex-lover, saying that he tried to label her as a gold digger to his friends.

"When I look back at my journey, I do feel proud but at the same time, I'd say that when I started off, I didn't have any material ambitions. It's only a few years ago when I had a fallout with one of my exes (Hrithik Roshan) and the whole legal case happened, I remember it became a discussion that I'm from a small town, I'm after his money. It was like that and girls are judged on that basis. I started to think on those lines ever since. Maybe being a woman, I don't look at money but am I looked at like that from an outside perspective that I'm a gold digger from a small town? It's something that is so obnoxiously said to you that it can change the course of your life. So then, it became about material things," Kangana was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Further taking a dig at Hrithik for staying in a rented house that is apparently funded by his father Rakesh Roshan, Kangana said that she now owns a beautiful house and a huge office space on her own.

"Today, I can proudly say that my ex lives in a rented house funded by his father and I have bought my house and office space on my own. It gave me a perspective that maybe, I have a fair chance in the society if I'm somebody like that. If he said to his friends, "Oh, she's only after my money," I didn't know how to prove that it wasn't it. In a relationship, how does one who doesn't have such possessions, comes from a small town with a humble background, have no chance of love, dignity! That person suddenly doesn't have a say in this world of nepotistic materialistic people. Then, I thought I'm going to have the best house anyone will have, best office and by the age of 50, I also will be one of the richest people in India. That's what I've just decided," Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut recalls Javed Akhtar asking her to apologise to Roshans

A couple of days ago, Kangana, while blaming nepotism for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, had mentioned Hrithik's name while recalling an incident were veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar had called her at his house and asked her to apologise to the Roshans.

"Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction...you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," Kangana Ranaut had told Pinkvilla in an interview.