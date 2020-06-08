The lockdown has made people pay attention to things they wouldn't have before. Due to the pandemic, everybody ha had to adjust to a new way of living, including stepping out with a mask on. This can be a debate for some as to how effective a mask is, but for everybody's peace of mind, following a rule and knowing how much you can flout it is important.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan stepped out for a walk along the Marine Drive. Pictures of them doing so went viral, but rather than enjoying their family moment, netizens noticed Saif didn't seem to be wearing a mask and this bothered fans and netizens who felt that this is classic celebrity behaviour.

Saif Ali Khan's outdoor walk without a mask irks netizens

With the pandemic still raging, we are set for a new normal where certain additions to our lives will become a necessity, like hygiene and even how we conduct ourselves in public. The cases in India are on a rapid increase, despite the lockdown and now, the nation is trying to restore some normalcy even as the situation shows us in dire straits.

Amidst the pandemonium of the pandemic, a lot of pressure has been put on public personalities and Bollywood celebrities to conduct themselves appropriately, so as to set an example to follow and to ensure rules apply to everybody. The lockdown no doubt can become frustrating and everybody wants some fresh air at this point. However, it has become a norm and a compulsory rule to wear a mask when we step out into the public.

Pictures and a video were published on Instagram of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and son Taimur taking a long walk along Marine Drive, Mumbai. However, the Saif, Taimur and the nanny were spotted with no masks on. This set off a huge outcry from netizens who felt this was a blatant disregard of the rules and not a casual oversight. Moreover, it has been said that young kids and the elderly should stay indoors unless absolutely necessary to leave the house.

Even in the video, someone tells the celebrity family that young kids shouldn't be brought outside. Netizens left numerous comments expressing disbelief and disapproval, suggesting that celebrities should also follow the rules like the public does.