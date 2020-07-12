The news of the Bachchan family contracting to coronavirus infection had created a stir on social media. Celebrities and fans continued to pour in 'get well soon' messages and wished for their speedy recovery.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had undergone COVID test on Saturday (July 11) and were tested positive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also found with COVID infection on Sunday (July 12).

Other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were tested negative.

As the entire nation has been keeping a close eye on the health update of the Bachchan family, Abhishek shared that he along with his father will continue to remain at the Nanavati hospital until further advice from doctors. He also informed his fans that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will stay at home and self-quarantine themselves. All of them have been detected with mil symptoms.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, several BMC officials arrived at the Bachchan residence Jalsa and sanitised it by spraying disinfectants amid heavy rains.