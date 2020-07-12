After megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed on late Saturday (July 11) evening that they have been tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms, the BMC officials, on Sunday (July 12), arrived at their residence Jalsa for sanitization.

Despite heavy rains, several BMC officials wearing PPE kits were seen standing outside Jalsa to carry out the sanitisation procedure. They were seen spraying disinfectants while it continued to pour.

However, the visuals outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence has amazed many on social media and have been expressing their anger over the BMC officials.

Many people complained that had it not been a celebrity, BMC officials wouldn't have bothered to go that extra mile for a common man and show their full support as they did for the Bachchan family.

"BMC ko bolo bachchan ke ghar reh jaaye. Did these bloody BMC sanitise this way at Dharavi, or other areas of Mumbai. No becoz Bachchan will give big money to BMC becoz they did so good job. Mr Bachchan let me remind you today where ever you are its only becoz of we audience. Shame on you BMC, just look at yourself you too are a common man. Kal agar tum logo ho hoga toh yeh bachchan nahi aane wala tumhare yahan sanitize karva ne," an online user expressed his disappointment with the BMC officials.

Another user called out the Nanavati hospital staff and narrated how they denied a bed to one of his friend's dad who was apparently suffering from severe breathing problem.

"I also called a few days back to Nanavati hospital for my friend's dad to get him admitted but they told there are no beds available and they were not ready to take him even though he was suffering from severe breathing problem, blood pressure, diabetes and after two-three days he died as he didn't get treatment and the celebrities with mild symptoms are getting admission in hospital. wow," the user commented.

Another user also pointed fingers at the media who are giving maximum coverage to the VIP cases leaving common people to suffer on their own.

"wow, India has approx. 500000 cases till now if media and authorities would have reacted in same as they react to a VIP we all have to understand that every living life is important equally," the user wrote.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have been tested negative for coronavirus. Big B and Abhishek have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital. They are having mild symptoms and safe.

The BMC officials and Mumbai Police have now raised barricades and put containment zone banners outside Jalsa.