A day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too have tested positive for coronavirus. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, has been tested negative.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."

According to several reports, it is being said that apart from Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli have also been tested negative for coronavirus.