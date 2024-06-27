Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema this year. The film features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a face-off portraying adversaries as shown in the movie trailers. During a discussion called The Kalki Chronicles posted on Vyjayanthi Network's YouTube channel, Amitabh Bachchan humorously apologized to Prabhas' fans.

Amitabh Bachchan Apologizes to Prabhas' Fans

In a light-hearted manner, Amitabh asked Prabhas' fans not to be too harsh on him. He said, "When Nagi (Nag Ashwin) discussed the project with me, he showed me an image of my character and Prabhas' character. I was this huge guy confronting The Prabhas. To all Prabhas fans please forgive me. I apologize with folded hands. Don't be too hard on me after seeing my role in the film." Prabhas responded with a smile, saying, "Sir, they are all your fans."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD draws inspiration from ancient Sanskrit texts - the Kalki Puran by sage Agastya and the Mahabharata by Ved Vyas. Amitabh Bachchan plays the immortal warrior Ashwatthama who protects Deepika Padukone's character SUM-80 from a bounty hunter named Bhairava portrayed by Prabhas.

The movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad and Malvika Nair in significant roles. Keerthy Suresh provides the voice for BU-JZ-1 also known as Bujji, an AI droid and vehicle that accompanies Bhairava. Produced by C. Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is bilingual made in Hindi and Telugu, and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will be available in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats in theaters. The much-awaited release of "Kalki 2898 AD" is set for June 27, 2024.