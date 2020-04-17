Chiranjeevi has revealed that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently scene in Sye Raa, has arranged 12,000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 to the daily wage workers of Telugu film industry.

It is known that Chiranjeevi has his own charity trust under which he has now created the Corona Crisis Charity. He has been providing essentials to the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry, who have facing troubles after the filmy activities were stalled due to the lockdown caused by the corona.

Initially, Chiranjeevi sought donations from leading Tollywood celebs and served the workers through their funds. But after the extension of the lockdown, he is seems to be seeking contribution from the people from other film industries, who are benefitted from Tollywood in the past.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of such leading actors of Bollywood. He has starred in some Tollywood films and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one recent example for it. Megastar Chiranjeevi apparently approached Big B seeking his support for the daily wage workers of Tollywood. He came forward to contribute generously for them. He is said to have sent relief coupons worth Rs 1.80 crore.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account this morning to thank Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, "Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to 'BIG B' for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores."

Both these stallwarts have been delievering their best in India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Besides spreading awareness about it, the two have made generous donation for it. The two also came forward to be part of short film called Family, who was meant for charity support to this fight.

Chiranjeevi recently tweeted video featuring food supply to the Telugu cine workers and captioned it with, "The food supplies being distributed to the daily wage workers of film industry by #CoronaCrisisCharity are being handled with all due care and being door delivered to the needy. I thank everyone involved in this humanitarian mission."