The scheduled visit of Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to Jammu on January 9 was deferred due to bad weather in this region.

President of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP Ravinder Raina informed that due to uncertain weather conditions prevailing in this region, the January 9 visit of Home Minister Amit Shah stands cancelled.

The much-publicized visit was significant in the sense that the Union Home Ministry was visiting Jammu after the dreaded Dera-Ki-Gali terror attack, in which four soldiers lost their lives when terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in this area on December 21.

During this proposed visit, Amit Shah was scheduled to attend the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu, inaugurate projects worth Rs. 1379 crore, including the E-buses in Jammu city, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2348 crore.

Just been intimated that due to the uncertain weather conditions prevailing in the region, tomorrow's (9th January) visit of the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah Ji to Jammu stands cancelled. — Ravinder Raina (@RavinderRaina) January 8, 2024

Earlier, it was informed that the Union Home Minister will also review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after recent terror attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the south of Pir Panchal.

The Union Minister was also scheduled to travel to Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch sector and meet the families of the civilians killed recently in this area.

J P Nadda's visit to Jammu also cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday

National president of BJP, JP Nadda's scheduled visit to Jammu on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather.

Nadda was scheduled to reach Jammu on a day-long tour to chair an extended core group meeting of the BJP to discuss and finalize the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections after paying obeisance at the historic Raghunath temple here.

Poor visibility at the airport forced the cancellation of the BJP president's Jammu visit. He, however, addressed the meeting of the senior leaders in virtual mode shortly.

J&K continues to reel under cold wave, dense fog engulfs Jammu

While the whole Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under severe cold waves, the plains of Jammu province were engulfed with dense fog.

On Monday, MeT officials reported that a thick fog covered most of the plains of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in the entire UT. Moderate fog was observed in the Udhampur district.

Due to low visibility caused by fog, several flight operations were delayed at the Jammu airport.

There was a slight respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir on Monday but the minimum temperatures remained several degrees below the freezing point across the Valley.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, up from minus 5.6 degrees Celsius noted the previous night, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir noted a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, slightly down from the previous night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 5 degrees Celsius, they added.

Kashmir is currently under "Chilla-i-Kalan"

Kashmir Valley is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy EOM.