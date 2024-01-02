Taking serious note of the recent terror attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kokernag in south Kashmir, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of terror eco-system.

He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas. Shah reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.

Shah chaired a review meeting on the security situation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of recent terror attacks.

Union Home Minister stressed all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations. Shah underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for a significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration, and improvement in law and order situation.

The Home Minister reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

High-level meeting attended by top officers

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta, Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force attended the meeting, among other concerned officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and Army Chief General Manoj Pande were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was held days after four soldiers were killed and three injured following an encounter started after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region on December 21, 2023.

While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need to eliminate the terror ecosystem.