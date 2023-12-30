Internet Services have been restored in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Friday after a gap of eight days.

The Internet services were suspended after terrorists ambushed two vehicles of the Army and four soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty on December 21.

The curbs were effected as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising.

"The services have been restored in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The situation is normal," Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said.

As reported earlier four Army soldiers lost their lives and two others were injured in an encounter with the terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dera Ki Gali and Bufliaz falling under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 21.

The terrorists, whose number is believed to be between three and four, had taken positions atop the hill from where they targeted the Army vehicles, which had to slow down their speed at the blind curve and bumpy road. The terrorists seemed to have surveyed the area and chose the spot where pits and mountains surrounded the spot.

Search operation launched in Rajouri

Security forces launched a combing and search operation in the Muradpur area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after a student spotted four suspects.

The student said that a group of four suspects was seen roaming in the area, one wearing a camouflage uniform.

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that searches have been launched after the input from the student. The areas of Muradpur, Bathuni, Afla, and others are thoroughly being searched by joint forces.

Reports said that the forces were informed that all four suspects were carrying bags on their shoulders, and one was in uniform of that of security forces.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway in the dense forest area of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir to track down the terrorists involved in the December 21 attack.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the Poonch terror attack.

A group of heavily armed terrorists targeted two Army vehicles, killing four soldiers and injuring three. To prevent rumours, mobile internet services were suspended in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The suspension of mobile Internet services in the twin border districts followed the mysterious death of three persons. Three men were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the site of an ambush by terrorists on Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The deceased were among the eight people reportedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the terror attack.