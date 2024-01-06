Aiming to improve its tally in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the national president of the BJP J P Nadda is arriving in Jammu on Sunday to devise the party's strategy for the Parliamentary elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

President of the J&K unit of BJP Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that the national party president J P Nadda is reaching Jammu on Sunday on a daylong tour to discuss and finalize the party's Lok Sabha poll strategy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina said that Nadda will address a meeting of the senior leaders of the party at Jammu in connection with the Lok Sabha elections.

Raina claimed that the BJP is planning to win all five Lok Sabha seats of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the lone seat of the Ladakh UT.

Reports said Nadda will begin his tour by paying obeisance at the historic Raghunath temple in the heart of the city before chairing a meeting of senior members.

National General Secretary, incharge of J&K, Tarun Chugh will also attend the meeting along with both Member Parliaments from J&K namely Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, who have won Udhampur and Jammu seats twice for the party.

BJP devising a strategy to win at-least three Lok Sabha seats in J&K

To improve its tally of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is devising a strategy to win at-least three out of a total of five Lok Sabha seats of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from two Parliamentary seats in Jammu province, which the party had won in two successive elections, the BJP is also focussing on Anantnag Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley.

The BJP leadership has devised a strategy to win the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat this time to mark its presence in the Kashmir Valley.

According to BJP sources, the party is going to field a strong Poonch-Rajouri-based leader on Anantnag seats to win this Parliamentary constituency to create history.

BJP is trying to mark its presence in the Valley

Although BJP had won three Lok Sabha during the 2019 Parliamentary elections from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, this time Ladakh is a separate Union Territory.

BJP had won Jammu-Poonch, Udhampur-Doda, and Ladakh Lok Seats in the 2019 elections repeating the performance of the 2014 Parliamentary polls.

This time the BJP leadership has set a target of improving the tally of the previous two elections. After the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir BJP has a fair chance of winning the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

After delimitation boundaries of all five Lok Sabha seats have changed. The entire Poonch district and areas of Rajouri district have become part of South Kashmir with the creation of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. This has assured parity in the Parliamentary seats with Jammu and Kashmir divisions having two and a half seats each.

The entire Poonch district and Rajouri, Nowshera, and Thanna Mandi Assembly constituencies of Rajouri district are part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat. Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts will be part of this seat from South Kashmir.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Constituency comprises Assembly segments including Zainapura, Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Larnoo, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Nowshera, Rajouri, Darhal, Thanna Mandi, Surankote, Poonch and Mendhar.