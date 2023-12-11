Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha.

Shah moved the two Bills for passage in the Rajya Sabha as both were passed by the Lok Sabha on December 6.

Shah, during a discussion on December 6 in the Lok Sabha said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 will give justice to those who were deprived of their rights for the last 70 years.

He said, "The Bills that I have brought here pertain to bringing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted and those who were ignored."

He said that in any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward and that is the basic sense of the Constitution of India.