Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condemned Pakistan for targeting civilians during Operation Sindoor, and announced that the central government would construct additional bunkers in border areas to protect people from shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister was addressing a gathering in the border town of Poonch, Jammu.

Expressing his sympathies with the families who lost their loved ones due to Pakistani shelling in Poonch, Shah recalled that the process of constructing bunkers along the border began in 2014, following an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"To ensure the safety of border residents, over 9,500 bunkers have been built along the LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that these bunkers played a crucial role in saving civilian lives during the three days of conflict with Pakistan.

He further stated that the Government of India, in coordination with the Union Territory administration, will build more bunkers in the coming days to enhance civilian protection in the border areas.

"Today, I discussed this issue with the Lieutenant Governor and officers of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Warns Pakistan Against Future Mischief

Asserting that Indian forces gave a befitting reply following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Home Minister said that Operation Sindoor specifically targeted and destroyed terrorist infrastructure across the border. He emphasized that the operation was directed solely at terrorist camps and not at Pakistani civilians or military personnel.

However, he noted that Pakistan retaliated by targeting civilians.

"Pakistan committed a highly condemnable and inhuman act by carrying out intense shelling in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Poonch," he said.

He warned that anyone attempting to harm India would face a strong and decisive response.

Centre to Announce Package for Shelling-Affected Families

Shah assured that the Union Government would extend all possible assistance to families affected by Pakistani shelling.

"Although no amount of compensation or government employment can truly make up for the losses these families have suffered, the initiative reflects the solidarity and support of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the Centre, and the people of India," he said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families of Poonch.

He further revealed that the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine Pakistani airbases, after which Pakistan requested a ceasefire. "India will not tolerate any terrorist activity on its soil," Shah affirmed.

He added that the administration, including the Lieutenant Governor and local officials, responded swiftly by relocating people from affected areas to safer locations and providing necessary assistance.

No Talks with Pakistan Until It Ends Terrorism

According to Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that there can be no dialogue with Pakistan until it stops supporting terrorism.

"Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Blood and water cannot flow together," he reiterated.

Development Will Continue in Kashmir

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Shah said the unity displayed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir sent a powerful message that terrorism would not be tolerated.

He also emphasized that development in the region would continue, just as it has since 2014, and that security forces would persist in their operations against terrorism.

"Development in Kashmir is ongoing and will continue. No one can stop it. While Kashmir progresses, the security forces will keep eliminating terrorists, as they have been doing," he added.