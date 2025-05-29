Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Jammu this evening for a two-day visit to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks his first visit to the Union Territory following Operation Sindoor. During his stay, Shah is scheduled to visit Poonch district, which has been the worst affected by the recent unprovoked firing from Pakistan.

Pakistani shelling in Poonch wreaked havoc on unarmed and unprotected civilians, claiming 14 lives—the highest among the total 18 civilian deaths.

According to data compiled by a team of BJP leaders who visited various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, 18 civilians were killed and nearly 2,000 structures—including residential and commercial buildings—were damaged in the indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army over four days beginning May 7 along the Jammu and Kashmir borders.

The data further reported 14 deaths in Poonch, two in Rajouri, and one each in Uri and Nagrota.

There has been widespread damage to property: 690 houses were damaged in Poonch, 534 in Uri, and over 1,500 to 2,000 structures were affected overall.

Reports say that Shah will meet families affected by the firing at the Dak Bungalow in Poonch on Friday and listen to their grievances. In addition, he will hand over appointment letters to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the attack.

The government has already disbursed ₹6 lakh from the Ministry of Home Affairs and ₹10 lakh from the UT Government as ex gratia relief to the bereaved families. Assistance has also been provided to the injured. However, compensation for property damage remains inadequate, and the BJP has formally urged the government to revise the existing guidelines.

Shah will begin his visit with a high-level security review meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu, to be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from the Army, police, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration. The meeting will focus on the overall security situation, including Operation Sindoor, counter-terror operations, and the anti-infiltration grid.

In Poonch, the Home Minister will also visit damaged religious sites and meet jawans at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp to review border security preparedness. This is his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed.

National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta has urged Shah to announce a comprehensive financial package for the affected families, stating that it would not only provide relief to the victims but also help rebuild livelihoods, strengthen infrastructure, and regenerate the local economy.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has questioned the delay in the Home Minister's visit and demanded accountability for the alleged security lapses in the Pahalgam attack.

Shah's visit reflects the central government's commitment to peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also an important step toward boosting the morale of both the affected families and the security forces.