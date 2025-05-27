The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday demanded the construction of community and individual bunkers in the border areas across the Union Territory to ensure the safety of civilians in case of cross-border firing.

Sharing the findings of a high-level committee that visited shelling-affected villages in different parts of the UT, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said that the party had submitted key demands to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. These include the immediate construction of additional bunkers, government jobs for families who lost members due to shelling, and increased compensation for damaged homes beyond the current ₹1.2 lakh cap under SDRF norms.

The committee also recommended Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) for efficient and timely disbursal of financial aid.

A high-level BJP delegation comprising senior party leaders visited villages affected by Pakistani shelling to assess the damage to life and property. The delegation also reviewed relief efforts and outlined the party's assessment of civilian losses in the border areas.

18 civilians killed in Pakistani shelling

Sharma stated that 18 civilians were killed and nearly 2,000 structures, including residential and commercial buildings, were damaged in the indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army over four days starting May 7 along the Jammu and Kashmir borders.

The findings include 14 deaths in Poonch, 2 in Rajouri, and one each in Uri and Nagrota.

"There has been widespread damage to property — with 690 houses damaged in Poonch, 534 in Uri, and over 1,500 to 2,000 structures affected overall," Sharma said.

He added that despite the devastation, the local population expressed satisfaction with the swift and firm response of the Indian armed forces. Residents acknowledged that existing community bunkers saved lives, but emphasized the urgent need for additional individual and community bunkers along the border.

The government has already disbursed ₹6 lakh from the Ministry of Home Affairs and ₹10 lakh from the UT Government as ex-gratia relief to bereaved families. Assistance has also been provided to the injured. However, compensation for property damage remains inadequate, and the BJP has formally urged the government to revise the existing guidelines.

Sharma reiterated the party's commitment to the safety, security, and dignity of all residents living in border areas. The BJP pledged to continue advocating for improved infrastructure, stronger compensation mechanisms, and long-term policy solutions to deal with the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism and shelling.

On the direction of the central leadership, Sunil Sharma undertook a 10-day tour of border areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, accompanied by four MLAs — former ministers Sham Lal Sharma and Devinder Kumar Manyal, and senior leaders Narinder Singh and R.S. Pathania. The party has submitted a detailed report along with recommendations for the rehabilitation of affected families.

The team visited all shelling-hit areas, including Hiranagar, Suchetgarh, Arnia, R.S. Pura, Chamb, Pahlanwala, Akhnoor, Rajouri, Nowshera, Poonch, Mendhar, and Surankote in the Jammu region, as well as Uri in Baramulla and Tangdhar in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.