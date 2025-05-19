As normalcy returns to the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) following a period of bloodshed and destruction, schools in the border areas of the Jammu region reopened today. However, attendance remained low, with only 25 percent of students attending classes due to prevailing fear and uncertainty.

On the first day of the reopening of the schools after recent skirmishes along the border, some educational institutions held classes inside bunkers constructed on school premises as a precautionary measure.

The opening of the schools in the border areas marks a significant effort towards restoring normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although the administration has confirmed that no untoward incidents have been reported, fear and apprehension were clearly visible on the faces of students present in the schools. A deep sense of fear continues to prevail among residents of the border areas, especially among children and their parents, due to the recent tense situation.

"Although no incident of firing or shelling has been reported in our area since the ceasefire announcement, we are still very tense after the reopening of schools in the border region," said Ravi Choudhary, a resident of Khurd village in Arnia tehsil of Jammu district.

The border areas of Jammu, particularly in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba, and parts of Kathua district, recently witnessed heavy shelling during Operation Sindhoor. The operation was launched by the Indian Army in response to a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which resulted in multiple casualties.

During Operation Sindhoor, which began on May 7, artillery shelling from across the LoC severely impacted several border villages. The tragic deaths of four minor children in the shelling in the Poonch district sent shockwaves of grief and fear throughout the region.

Amid the prevailing tension on the borders, authorities ordered the indefinite closure of all educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the education system to a standstill.

A ceasefire agreement was reached during recent talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian and Pakistani armies. Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to reopen schools in a phased manner.

As part of the phased reopening, schools were initially opened in cities and towns where the security situation was relatively stable. Subsequently, schools in the border areas were reopened, starting today.

This reopening is not only crucial for the restoration of education but also symbolizes a return of confidence and normalcy in the local communities.

Despite the reopening, the atmosphere remains tense. Many parents are still hesitant to send their children to school, as the recent violence has left a lingering sense of insecurity. Attendance in most schools remained well below normal levels. To address students' psychological well-being, teachers and school administrations organized special counseling sessions and group activities.

Additionally, the administration has implemented stringent security measures at schools, including the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

Locals say that despite the ceasefire, the threat of renewed tension on the border is not entirely over. Many families had sent their children to live with relatives away from the border villages following the recent incidents. Even now, some parents are waiting for the situation to stabilize further before sending their children back to school.