To give a loud and clear message to the terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday initiated some effective steps to boost the morale of the common masses.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting of his cabinet at Pahalgam, where terrorists struck on April 22 by killing 26 innocent and unarmed civilians majority of them tourists.

In another significant move to honor the victims of terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced the establishment of a memorial dedicated to the 26 individuals who lost their lives in the tragic terror attack at Baisaran, near the renowned Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a lasting tribute to the innocent lives lost. "We have been discussing this from day one—a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten," Abdullah stated.

Reviving Tourism and Strengthening Security Measures

Speaking at a gathering attended by travel and tour operators from across the country, Abdullah emphasized the importance of tourism revival in the region. During the cabinet meeting held in Pahalgam, the Chief Minister announced that the Public Works Department had been authorized to grant in-principle approval for the memorial.

He assured that public suggestions would be welcomed to ensure the memorial reflects dignity and respect for the victims. "We will seek input to make sure the memorial is not just magnificent but truly respectful," he added.

In Pahalgam to chair a cabinet meeting. We came to express solidarity with the local population. We've also come to thank all the tourists who are slowly making their way back to Kashmir & to Pahalgam.

Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the tour operators, recognizing their role in rejuvenating tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, even during challenging times. He recalled how tourism first began to rebound in the early 1990s, largely due to visitors from Mumbai and Gujarat, but noted the devastating impact of the April 22 incident.

"No matter how strongly we condemn what happened that day, it will never be enough. We lack the words to comfort the families of those 26 victims. We can only bow our heads in their memory," he said.

Phased Reopening of Tourist Destinations

The Chief Minister further discussed the reopening of tourist destinations affected by the tragedy, stating that it would be carried out in a phased manner.

"I visited Betaab Valley myself to assess the situation and rebuild confidence. Not all destinations will reopen at once, but some will gradually become accessible," Abdullah said. He urged tour operators to ensure transparency with tourists about available destinations.

As part of broader efforts to attract international tourists, Abdullah emphasized that foreign visitors typically follow once domestic tourism shows signs of recovery. "The first sign of normalcy is when school children and domestic tourists begin visiting picnic spots again. Once this wave is visible, international bookings will follow," he explained.

Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam to give a message to terrorists

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam to give a clear and loud message to the terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border. By convening this meeting, the government also cleared its unwavering stance against terrorism and anti-national forces.

Chief Minister made it clear that today's cabinet meeting was not a routine affair. "The forces inimical to peace will not deter our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, united, and unafraid", he asserted.

Abdullah also met with local delegations, including MLA Pahalgam, who shared insights on regional challenges. He commended the local community for their exemplary support in assisting victims and authorities during the aftermath of the attack.

Took advantage of being in Pahalgam to cycle around town for a little while this evening.

Promoting Sustainable Tourism Initiatives

The Chief also visited Nunwan Base Camp to review preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, interacted with officials on the ground, and emphasized the importance of coordination for ensuring pilgrims' safety and comfort.

The visit to Betaab Valley was followed by an impromptu cycling tour by the Chief Minister from a local hotel to Nunwan Base Camp and back, to promote new initiatives taken by Tourism Department towards sustainable tourism and eco-tourism, a message strongly advocated by CM Omar Abdullah who also holds the portfolio of Minister for Tourism in J&K.