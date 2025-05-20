Although the residents of the border town of Poonch in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir bore the brunt of Pakistan's misdeeds, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army inflicted significant fatal casualties on the enemy, especially from the northern side of the Pir Panjal range, notably from Poonch.

Interacting with media persons, Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, Commander of the Poonch Brigade, stated that the Indian Army retaliated effectively and aggressively after Pakistan targeted civilians in Poonch and adjoining areas on May 7 during Operation Sindoor.

"In sum, the losses suffered by the Pakistani Army were not limited to numbers—they also lost morale and the initiative. Today, they have lost credibility in the eyes of their own nation. So far, we have inputs indicating heavy fatal and non-fatal casualties inflicted on the enemy," the Army officer said.

Brigadier Mahajan further noted that the casualty figures are still being updated, as intelligence agencies continue to corroborate and verify the data.

"Operation Sindoor is not over—it has merely been suspended for the time being. The Indian Army remains alert and ready. If challenged again, we will respond not with words, but with fire and the resolve of the nation," he asserted.

Sharing details of hostile activities during Operation Sindoor in this region of Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Mahajan said the Poonch Brigade was engaged in intense and sustained operations to blunt and respond to Pakistan's unprovoked aggression across the Line of Control (LoC).

"We did not wait to react; we prepared to respond. In that sense, I would say the Poonch Brigade was not just a part of Operation Sindoor—it was its very heart," he said.

Out of Nine Terror Hideouts Attacked by India, Seven Were South of the Pir Panjal Range

Out of the nine aerial strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during Operation Sindoor, seven were carried out from the southern areas of the Pir Panjal range.

"Pakistan-sponsored terror strike at Pahalgam was met with a calibrated response from the Indian Army, initially focusing solely on terrorist infrastructure," Brigadier Mahajan said. He added, "The Army struck with unmatched precision and purpose—six of the nine critical terrorist targets were opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. These were effectively neutralized that very night."

The Army Commander clarified that military infrastructure in Pakistan was targeted only after the enemy began attacking civilians in Poonch.

"Only when the Pakistan Army escalated by indiscriminately targeting civilian areas did the Indian Army decisively shift to hitting their military assets," he explained.

"As the enemy unleashed a new threat of drone swarms, it was the Army Air Defence that emerged as a shining shield, demonstrating exceptional skill, resilience, and cutting-edge coordination to intercept every aerial threat, thereby safeguarding our troops and territory with unwavering vigilance and valour."

Pakistan's Army Specifically Targeted Civilians in Poonch Town

As previously reported, more than 50 percent of the buildings in Poonch town have been destroyed by mortar and artillery shelling. According to officials, over 100 structures have been damaged in the border areas of Poonch, although a final damage assessment is still underway.

Heavy shelling from Pakistan claimed 13 lives, including four children aged between 7 and 14. A mortar shell that landed in Kalni village killed 12-year-old Ayan Khan and his 10-year-old sister Aruba Khan when it struck their home. Seven-year-old Mariam Khatoon and 13-year-old Vihaan Bhargav were also among the deceased. Other victims included 33-year-old Balwinder Kaur, 55-year-old Amrik Singh, 48-year-old Ranjit Singh, and Muslim cleric Qari Mohammad Iqbal—highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack. At least 59 people were injured, 44 of them in Poonch alone.