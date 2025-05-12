After the ceasefire declared between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the Indian Army has given a clear and strong warning to the neighboring country against any misadventure.

In the two back-to-back press conferences held on Sunday and Monday, the Indian forces not only demonstrated its strength but also gave a strong message to Pakistan through cultural and literary symbols.

Sunday: Start with Shiva Tandava: On Sunday, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, along with Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral A. N. Pramod, addressed the press conference. The briefing started with the powerful "Shiva Tandava Stotra", which not only reflects India's cultural heritage but also symbolizes the firmness and power of the Army.

The DGMO said that under Operation Sindoor, India destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), killing more than 100 terrorists. He made it clear that if Pakistan violates the ceasefire, India is fully prepared to give a befitting reply.

Monday: Warning with 'No plea, now there will be devastating War': In a press briefing held in New Delhi on Monday, the Indian Army once again made its intentions clear. This time, the conference began with the heroic poem of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's famous poem "Yachna Nahi Aab Ran Hoga, Sangarh Bada Bishan Hoga, Jeevan Jai or Maran Hoga" (There will be no plea, now there will be devastating war).

These lines not only reflect the resolve of the Army, but also gives a message to Pakistan that India will no longer only plead for peace, but is also ready for war if required.

At the press conference, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, "We have taken decisive action against terrorism under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan has to understand that our army will respond to any provocation with full force." He also informed that the Indian Air Force thwarted Pakistani drone and missile attacks with its indigenous Akash Air Defense system.

Concludes with a couplet from Ramayana: The press conference concluded with an impressive chaupai from Ramcharitmanas composed by Tulsidas. Air Marshal A.K. Bharti quoted these couplets to give a clear message to Pakistan.

Binay Na Manat Jaldhi jad, Gaye Teen Din Beeti.

Bole Ram Sakop Tab, Bhay Bin Hoi Na Preeti.

For three consecutive days Lord Rama prayed before the seat, but when the sea did not heed the humble prayer of Lord Rama, he made it clear that without fear, love is not possible. This message is for Pakistan that India wants peace, but if provoked, our response will be harsh."

Warning to Pakistan and future strategy: The army made it clear that despite the ceasefire, Indian forces are on a high alert. The DGMO said that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire on Saturday night, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. He also added that India's defence system is impenetrable and ready to deal with any situation.

The Indian Army, through its press conference, not only demonstrated its military strength, but also gave a clear message to Pakistan through cultural and literary symbols that India is committed to peace but will not hesitate to respond to any audacity. This strategy of the Army is not only important from the military point of view, but it also reinforces the feeling of nationalism and unity among the countrymen.