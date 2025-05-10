On the second consecutive night, Pakistani drones made abortive attempts to target vital installations in Jammu and its adjoining areas.

As soon as the drones originating from Pakistan entered Indian airspace, sirens were heard in several locations, and residents of Jammu city enforced a blackout in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the administration.

Like Thursday evening, Pakistani drones were spotted hovering over Jammu city at about 8.15 this evening. This time, the attack continued for nearly 50 minutes and was watched by large numbers of people from their rooftops despite a complete blackout in most parts of the region as sirens echoed following the Pakistani strikes.

Defence sources stated that drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, and efforts are underway to neutralize them. "Pakistani drones have been neutralized by the Air Defence System in Jammu," defence sources said.

It's my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is currently in Jammu, said, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

"Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city," Omar Abdullah posted on X, adding, "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu: please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest safe location for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified information, and we will get through this together."

Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

The drones were sighted a day after India successfully thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.

Blackout in Kashmir Valley

A blackout was enforced across the Kashmir Valley, including its summer capital, late Friday evening, and sirens were heard in a few locations, officials said.

Although sirens were sounded and a complete blackout was observed in the Kashmir Valley, authorities have remained tight-lipped about the possibility of drone attacks.

The blackout was enforced following the attacks in Jammu, prompting locals to rush to their homes in panic. Police have advised people to stay indoors and switch off all lights.

On May 8, security forces successfully intercepted and destroyed all drones and missiles fired by Pakistan targeting military stations in various parts of Jammu and adjoining areas, including Udhampur and Nagrota.