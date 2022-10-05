Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to J&K is making all the headlines. After addressing a massive public rally in Baramulla, chairing a high-level security meeting to review the security situation in the valley and even paying obeisance at the Chhati Patshahi Gurudwara, Shah made a surprise visit to Uri to pay his respects to the family of the slain policeman.

Shah was accompanied by J&K LG Manoj Sinha and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh on his visit to Uri, 100-km from Srinagar. There, he met the family of Mudasir Sheikh, who was killed in an encounter in Baramulla earlier this year and expressed his condolences.

Shah spoke to Sheikh's family and assured of all possible support from the government. He then visited Sheikh's graveyard and prayed for the officer.

"Had the privilege of visiting the home of the brave martyr of the J&K Police, Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh and meeting his family today in Uri. He fought bravely against the terrorists to save hundreds of lives. His valour and sacrifice can never be forgotten," Shah said of his visit.

Route changed to visit Uri

To make this trip, Shah changed his route, which meant having to tackle the tough mountainous route to Uri. None of these challenges could change Shah's intention to meet the family of the slain officer, who fought valiantly against three foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terror outfit in May this year.

"Amit Shah changed his route and went all the way to Uri through the tough routes to meet the family of Martyr Mudassir Sheikh," the officials said.

HM reviews security situation in J&K

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting, where he took a review of anti-militancy operations in the UT and directed the security agencies to show zero tolerance towards terrorism while ensuring that innocent people are protected.

"'Begonah ko Chedna Nahi aur Gunehgar ko chodna Nahi' (Don't touch the innocent and don't let the guilty go away)," he said.

He also advised the security agencies to ensure that J&K becomes completely terrorism free so that people live in peace and get benefitted from the various developmental and welfare programmes of the government.