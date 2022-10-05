Amit Shah visits Chhati Patshahi Gurudwara in Srinagar; pays obeisance [PHOTOS]

Amit Shah is the first Home Minister to visit Downtown after the abrogation of Article 370. Shah's three-day visit to J&K has been extremely busy schedule, right from chairing a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the valley to addressing a public rally in Baramulla. Amidst this, Shah also visited Chhati Patshahi Gurudwara in Rainwari, Srinagar, on Wednesday.

In his visit to the Gurudwara, he paid obeisance. He was also felicitated by the Sikhs at the Gurudwara, demonstrating a warm welcome to the Home Minister.

Shah was accompanied by J&K LG Manoj Sinha and other senior officials among many BJP leaders to the Gurudwara.